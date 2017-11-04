Mostly CloudyNow
Saturday November 4th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Murdoch is a big boy with a big heart. He is hoping to find the right companion to finish up his training. He knows sit, down, stay, come and heel. He loves to go for walks but he is strong. Murdoch also loves his toys, treats and food a little bit too much, so we recommend he be an only dog and to go home with only older children who know to give him his space.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

