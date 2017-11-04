Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Murdoch is a big boy with a big heart. He is hoping to find the right companion to finish up his training. He knows sit, down, stay, come and heel. He loves to go for walks but he is strong. Murdoch also loves his toys, treats and food a little bit too much, so we recommend he be an only dog and to go home with only older children who know to give him his space.