​The City of Windsor is looking for your ideas and opinions on our environment. During the month of November, there will be severak opportunities for you to meet with City staff to discuss the updated Environmental Master Plan.

The Environmental Master Plan was first developed in 2006 to provide a guidance document for the City of Windsor to address environmental issues.

The updated five goals of the EMP are:

Improve Our Air Quality

Improve Our Water Quality

Responsible Land Use

Increase Resource Efficiency

Promote Awareness

Information sessions take place on: