Mostly CloudyNow
6 °C
43 °F
Partly CloudyMon
7 °C
45 °F		Partly CloudyTue
8 °C
46 °F		ClearWed
8 °C
47 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday November 6th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

​The City of Windsor is looking for your ideas and opinions on our environment. During the month of November, there will be severak opportunities for you to meet with City staff to discuss the updated Environmental Master Plan.

The Environmental Master Plan was first developed in 2006 to provide a guidance document for the City of Windsor to address environmental issues.

The updated five goals of the EMP are:

  • Improve Our Air Quality
  • Improve Our Water Quality
  • Responsible Land Use
  • Increase Resource Efficiency
  • Promote Awareness

Information sessions take place on:

  • University of Windsor
    CAW Centre
    November 14, 2017
    11am – 2pm
  • Optimist Community Centre
    November 14, 2017
    5pm – 7pm
  • WFCU Centre
    November 16, 2017
    5pm – 8pm
  • Windsor Public Library
    Central Branch
    November 28, 2017
    11am – 2pm
  • St. Clair College
    November 29, 2017
    11am – 2pm

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.