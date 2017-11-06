The City of Windsor is looking for your ideas and opinions on our environment. During the month of November, there will be severak opportunities for you to meet with City staff to discuss the updated Environmental Master Plan.
The Environmental Master Plan was first developed in 2006 to provide a guidance document for the City of Windsor to address environmental issues.
The updated five goals of the EMP are:
- Improve Our Air Quality
- Improve Our Water Quality
- Responsible Land Use
- Increase Resource Efficiency
- Promote Awareness
Information sessions take place on:
- University of Windsor
CAW Centre
November 14, 2017
11am – 2pm
- Optimist Community Centre
November 14, 2017
5pm – 7pm
- WFCU Centre
November 16, 2017
5pm – 8pm
- Windsor Public Library
Central Branch
November 28, 2017
11am – 2pm
- St. Clair College
November 29, 2017
11am – 2pm
