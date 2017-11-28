The Ford City Residents in Action invite you to have coffee with a cop and take in their annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 29th at the Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex.

This free event features coffee and hot chocolate, compliments of Starbucks, along with some tasty treats.

You’ll be able to mingle with your neighbours, ask an officer a question, talk to a Neighbourhood Watch or Crime Stoppers representatives and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree outside at the front of Gino Marcus to kick off the holiday season.

“We decided to try Coffee with a Cop in March this year, and it was well received by the community. They liked talking one on one with officers in a neutral environment, enjoyed some coffee, and learned more about what the neighbourhood is involved in and upcoming events,” stated Alana Usakov, Resident Engagement Coordinator for the Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal project.

The event runs from 4pm to 6pm with with the tree lighting taking place at 5:45pm.

You are asked to bring a can food donation for the food bank.