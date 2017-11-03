Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex demolished an old home at 64 Askew in Leamington, as they prepare to build a new home for local family.

“A Habitat home is a strong foundation for a family, an opportunity on which they can build a better life. We’re excited to rebuild on this site because we know that strong and stable homes build strong and stable communities,” said Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director.

“Through shelter we empower. A decent place to live and an affordable mortgage helps homeowners save more, earn their own equity, and invest in education. Affordable home ownership is a real bricks and mortar way to break the cycle of poverty.”

This lot was made available to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex through the support of the Municipality of Leamington. Habitat homes are also made possible through financial donations and the operation of two ReStores.