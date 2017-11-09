The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first case of influenza B in Windsor-Essex County.

Last year, there were 160 lab confirmed cases of influenza and 6 deaths attributed to influenza, with the first case being reported on October 21, 2016.

The Health Unit is reminding everyone that the best way to protect against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine.

“The province is bracing for a challenging flu season” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting Medical Officer of Health. According to the latest reports from the Canadian Flu Watch program, “the percentage of laboratory tests positive for influenza remains higher for this time of year compared to previous seasons”.