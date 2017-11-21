After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas several volunteers from Moggy Cat Rescue made the trip to Texas to help out.

They brought back a number of animals, including eight dogs who came to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. All of these dogs have now been adopted except Sammy.

Sammy is only two years old, but he’s been through a lot in his short life. He was shot, and the nerve damage from the bullet caused him to drag his leg and open up a large wound. Sammy loves everyone he meets, but has a lot of energy, and no one has ever taken the time to teach him how to behave. He’s looking for a home willing to train him, love him, and care for the ongoing issues he experiences as a result of his injury. In return, he’ll be the best friend you could ever have!

Interested adopters are asked to come to the Humane Society’s adoption centre to visit him.