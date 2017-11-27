The Home Hardware in Tecumseh is planning to expand.

According to a site plan heading to Town Council, Home Hardware plans to demolish the existing 7,846 square foot accessory storage building located to the rear of the main commercial building.

They plan to construct a new 22,550 square foot addition to the main building, with 15,241 square feet used for warehousing, with the balance

of 7,308 square feet being used for retail floor area.

In addition 26 new parking spaces will be constructed on the north side of the building.