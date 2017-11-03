Enwin is warning customers to be on the lookout for a potential text message scam that is targeting victims across Ontario.

The warning follows three calls to from customers reporting that someone had sent them a text message, claiming to represent Hydro One, and asking the customer to tap a link in the text message in order to receive money.

The customers did not comply, and instead called Enwin for clarification.

“We don’t text message our customers,” said Barbara Peirce Marshall, ENWIN’s Manager of Corporate Communications. “This is the first time we have heard about this kind of fraud attempt in our area, so calling ENWIN was the right thing to do.”

Customers concerned about a suspicious text, email or phone call, can contact ENWIN at 519-255-2727 or contact the Windsor Police Service.