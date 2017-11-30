A Kingsville dump truck driver is facing impaired driving charges.

According to the opp, around 12noon on November 28, 2017 they were called to a possible impaired driving complaint in Kingsville.

They say that a white MACK dump truck was being operated by a 55-year-old Kingsville man who upon investigation by police exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver’s licence has been suspended.