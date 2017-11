Two join police operations Friday saw dozens of charges laid in Windsor-Essex.

The first involved Windsor Police along with the OPP targeting drivers on the Expressway at Central Avenue and Highway 401 at Manning Road. They stopped 106 motorists and laid 102 charges.

The second involved six RIDE programs with police from Windsor, Amherstburg and the OPP. Together they stopped 222 vehicles. Four roadside tests were performed, and two drivers charged.