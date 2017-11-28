Magic will roll in on the rails on Thursday as the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train arrives at 5:20pm.

It arrives at the CP Train Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street or you get get to it from Caron Avenue, just off of Wyandotte Street West.

The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED Christmas lights.

Musicians traveling aboard the train will play a free concert that starts at 6pm from a boxcar converted into a rolling stage.

Holiday Train organizers urge you to bring a food or monetary donation to support local food banks.

The train leaves once the concert finishes.