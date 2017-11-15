Amherstburg’s annual Christmas light celebration, River Lights kicks off this Saturday.

It begins at 5pm with the Super Santa 5K Run/Walk.

The tree lighting takes place at 6pm in Navy Yard Park with fireworks ending the evening.

Throughout this Christmas season you can get into the festive spirit by taking a stroll through over 100 lighted displays including two large animated fireworks displays and a computerized Christmas tree set to holiday music.

The displays take you through two parks in the historic downtown area of Amherstburg. They are lit nightly, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

There are also several events planned on weekends for added family Christmas fun.

For more information, check out the Windsor Christmas Guide.