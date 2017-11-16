OPP are investigating after a dog ingested rat poison in a Kingsville park.

Police say on November 16th, 2017 a woman was walking her dog near the stone bridge in Lakeside Park, when the dog bit into a plastic bag.

The bag contained green pellets and was labelled rat poison.

The woman immediately rushed her dog to an area animal hospital, where the substance was in fact confirmed to be rat poison. A veterinarian treated the dog and it was held for observation but later released in apparent good health.

At this time it is unclear how the poison arrived in the park nor who is responsible for putting it there.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.