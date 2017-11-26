The five-week strike at St. Clair College is over after Bill 178 was passed by the Ontario Legislature, forcing faculty back to work.
Faculty will return to St. Clair College on...
Brands Gone Wild has opened a pop up store in the former JYSK on Walker Road.
The store features the most popular brand names in merchandise such as Christmas items, clothing,...
The liquidation sales continue at all Sears Canada locations, including Devonshire mall.
Discounts range from 25% to 60% off on the majority of products, including new Christmas decorations.
Sales are expected to...
Police have arrested an alleged drunk driver after a crash closed a busy road near the WFCU Centre.
On Sunday November 19th just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the crash...
Police have released photos of two men believed responsible for an assault on Ouellette Avenue in October.
Officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Tuscarora Street at 2:20am...
Two Toronto men were arrested after fleeing both Essex OPP and Amherstburg Police.
The incident started just before noon, Monday, when an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding...
Charges have been laid after an east Windsor crash turned fatal.
It happened on Sunday November 19th, 2017 just before midnight in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way.
Police...
Comment With Facebook