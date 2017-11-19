Dozens of charges were laid during an area joint forces operation on Thursday, November 9th, 2017.
Windsor Police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police and Lasalle Police targeted speeding, aggressive driving...
Last updated: Sunday November 19th, 12:53pm
Charges have been laid after a marine accident in Lakeshore left a 31-year-old Cambridge woman seriously injured.
Police say that around 4:20pm on November 11th, 2017...
A Windsor man is charged a a second is wan ted by police after a weekend assault.
Police say that around 9:15pm on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 they were called to...
Windsor Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled from the scene of a crash over the weekend.
On Sunday November 12th at approximately 10:10am, police were called to McDougall...
A Windsor man is facing charges after police found unmarked cigarettes in his car.
Police say they were located during a traffic stop on November 10th, 2017 on Highway 401 near...
Hours after the College faculty voted to reject the latest deal from the College Employer Council by 86% the Ontario government announced they will introducing...
