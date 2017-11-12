Last updated: Saturday November 4th, 7:49pm
A shooting that resulted in the death of a man is under investigation.
Police were called around 1:30am, Saturday, to the 1100 block of Heathfield Court...
A second Popeyes location on Howard Avenue is preparing to open.
Located in the former Wendy’s location, this is the second Popeyes for the city. The first Windsor location opened on...
If you’re looking for a vintage shop that goes past just knick-knacks, then JoeKash Treasures and The Vintage Witch is the place for you.
The Vintage Witch has moved here as...
After their request to demolish the former International Playing Card Company building on Mercer was denied in 2016, the Greater Essex County District School Board has a new plan to...
Windsor Police have made two arrests after a weekend murder.
Police say that their ongoing investigation has found that around 1:30am on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 a number of adult males...
Last updated: Saturday November 11th, 7:09pm
Windsor Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a murder over the weekend in the Little River Acres area.
An arrest warrant has been...
While classes remain suspended at St. Clair College, the college has provided an update to their St. Clair College contingency plan pertaining to the academic calendar.
The College’s drop date without...
Last updated: Saturday November 11th, 7:09pm
Caesars Windsor is closing The Artist Café effective immediately, and expanding the hours of operation for Legends Sports Bar.
There is no word on how many...
Wizards and great food and board games…oh my! Wizards of Walkerville is the a new, unique addition to Ottawa street that brings all of that and so much more to...
Back in 2005 the City of Windsor added poppies to a number of streets that were named for battles in which Canadians fought during World Wars One and Two.
Dieppe street...
Comment With Facebook