Essex OPP are looking for a suspect after he tried to get a young girl into his car.
OPP say that around 1:30pm on October 30th, 2017 a 12-year-old girl was...
Windsor Police are warning the public of the “Lottery Scam”, after a local family lost a lot of money.
Police say that the incident happened after a local resident received a...
The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit is sending out a warning about a fraudulent scam that has begun to circulate again in our community.
Police say that they have received...
Chatham-Kent Police are reminding everyone to look over all Halloween Candy prior to allowing children to consume.
The warning comes after a parent in Chatham inspected her children’s Halloween candy and...
If you got stopped by a R.I.D.E. Program on Tecumseh Road East, Thursday afternoon, you’ll know it was for an extra special cause.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving launched their 2017 Project...
Last updated: Saturday November 4th, 7:49pm
A shooting that resulted in the death of a man is under investigation.
Police were called around 1:30am, Saturday, to the 1100 block of Heathfield Court...
Comment With Facebook