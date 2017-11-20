Mostly CloudyNow
Monday November 20th, 2017

Posted at 10:28am

College
The Ontario government has announced that full-time domestic and international students will be eligible to receive up to $500 for incremental unexpected costs they incurred, such as additional child care fees, rebooked train or bus tickets or January rent as a result of the college strike.

Students who decide to withdraw from college because of the strike will receive a full tuition refund. Apprentices can also apply for a full refund of classroom fees if they are unable to complete their in-school training for reasons related to the strike.

These financial supports for students were determined through consultations with student leaders and their provincial associations and colleges.

