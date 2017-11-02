

The official dedication of the Alistair MacLeod Walk, formerly known as Patricia Road, is set for Monday.

The walk, which stretches from the Stephen and Vicki Adams Welcome Centre to the Leddy Library, bears the name of one of the University of Windsor’s most acclaimed scholars.

Professor MacLeod, who passed away in April 2014, taught English and creative writing at UWindsor for more than three decades and mentored dozens of aspiring young writers. His literary career included the 1999 novel, No Great Mischief—winner of the 2001 IMPAC Dublin Literary Award, the Trillium Book Award, and the Lannan Literary Award—as well as the short story collections The Lost Salt Gift of Blood (1976), As Birds Bring Forth the Sun and Other Stories (1986), and Island (2000).

In 2000, MacLeod was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and in 2007 he was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in recognition of his commitment to Canadian literature.

The dedication takes place at at 10am in front of Dillon Hall.