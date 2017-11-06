

The College Employer Council has asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to schedule a vote on the colleges’ offer.

In a news release the colleges say that OPSEU has stonewalled the bargaining process and refused to accept an offer that addresses their priorities.

“OPSEU’s insistence on continuing the strike is a terrible outcome for students and faculty,” said Sonia Del Missier, Chair, Colleges’ Bargaining Team. “We addressed all faculty priorities and the offer that is available for faculty right now – on the table – should have ended this strike.”

The colleges have requested that the strike be suspended. This will allow faculty and students to return to class, while the vote is being organized.

The Labour Board will determine the vote date. It is expected that the vote will take between five and ten days to organize.

The Colleges say that this length of time is why the union should suspend the strike and not harm students with another lost week of studies.

“An employer vote is never a preferred path, because a settlement should be reached at the bargaining table. But we have exhausted all efforts at the bargaining table and now our faculty will decide,” said Del Missier.

The union has yet to respond to the Colleges request.

More to come….