The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ordered a faculty vote to be held from 9am on November 14th through 10am on November 16th. The vote will be conducted by electronic ballot and ensure that the maximum number of faculty can exercise their right to vote.

“We are still over a week away from the vote results being known and we again request that the strike be suspended for the sake of 500,000 students. The suspension will allow faculty and students to return to class and not lose another week of classes,” said Sonia Del Missier, Chair, Colleges’ Bargaining Team.

“The colleges remain at the table, but we can’t just rely on bargaining to resolve the strike – and our students can’t wait. The faculty vote is another path to end the strike if bargaining is not successful,” said Ms. Del Missier.