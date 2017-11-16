Last updated: Thursday November 16th, 2:49pm

The strike at St. Clair College continues after College faculty voted to reject the latest deal from the College Employer Council.

The deal was turned down by 86% of the faculty who voted. 95% of the 12,841 people on the voters’ list voted.

“No one is surprised that college faculty rejected the Council’s forced offer. It was full of concessions and failed to address our concerns around fairness for faculty or education quality,” said JP Hornick, chair of the faculty bargaining team for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU). “Let’s get back to the bargaining table and complete these negotiations.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne plans to meet with both sides later today.