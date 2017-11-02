OvercastNow
15 °C
59 °F
Chance of RainThu
15 °C
59 °F		Partly CloudyFri
9 °C
49 °F		Chance of RainSat
11 °C
52 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday November 2nd, 2017

Posted at 6:32pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The 2017 coats for kids campaign is in need of coats.

They are asking the community to take the time to look in their closets to help us ensure a successful campaign and to keep a child warm this winter season. They are in need of boys and girls coats sizes 2 to 20 that are new or gently used.

Their goal is to collect 6,000 coats this year, and to date have just collected 3,000.

Coats can be dropped off at the Unemployed Help Centre at 6955 Cantelon Drive or we will pick up.  Visit their website for times and locations of their distribution sites.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.