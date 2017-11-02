The 2017 coats for kids campaign is in need of coats.

They are asking the community to take the time to look in their closets to help us ensure a successful campaign and to keep a child warm this winter season. They are in need of boys and girls coats sizes 2 to 20 that are new or gently used.

Their goal is to collect 6,000 coats this year, and to date have just collected 3,000.

Coats can be dropped off at the Unemployed Help Centre at 6955 Cantelon Drive or we will pick up. Visit their website for times and locations of their distribution sites.