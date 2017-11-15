The City of Windsor is looking for snow angels.

Each year, the Snow Angels program matches volunteer snow shovellers from the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in Windsor.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. It’s a great way for high school students to round out their 40-hour community involvement requirement.

As an added incentive again this year, all registered volunteers will be entered into a draw to win a tablet or one of two $50 Rec Express Cards.

You can call 311 for more information or to register. Information is also available at www.citywindsor.ca.