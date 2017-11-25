Mostly CloudyNow
Saturday November 25th, 2017

Posted at 11:13am

Christmas
The 64 foot Christmas tree is going up in the fountain of the Sunken Gardens at Jackson Park as crews continue to decorate for the first annual Bright Lights Windsor Festival.

In addition to the tree, there will be iconic holiday characters throughout the park, special light shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and horse-drawn carriage rides and festive performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

The opening lighting takes place on Friday, December 8th at 6:30pm. The park will then be lit nightly from 6:30pm to 10pm until January 7th.

