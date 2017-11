Christmas returns to Willistead Manor again this year.

From the Great Hall on the main floor to the private Dressing Chamber on the second level, each room is given its very own theme and holiday makeover.

Tours run on Sunday December 3rd, 10th and 17th. The Silver Bells perform from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on December 17th. To guarantee a complete tour, the final tour begins at 4:30pm.

Ticket are $5.75 for adults, $4.75 for students and seniors and $2.25 for children.