Windsor Neck and Back Care Centre is looking to lend a helping hand during this holiday season.
They will be collecting any non-perishable food items for the Windsor Downtown Mission. Items that are much-needed included varieties of canned goods, condiments, school snacks, underwear, socks, and toiletries.
Anyone looking to make a donation can drop the items off at their office located at 5115 Tecumseh Road East, the corner of Tecumseh Road and Westminster Blvd.
The drive runs until December 22nd.
