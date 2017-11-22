Those looking to finish their Christmas shopping may want to visit Kingsville this weekend.

Hosting their first Christmas Farmers Market, Cindy’s Home And Garden (located at 585 Seacliff Drive in Kingsville,) is offering customers a little bit of everything. Starting on Saturday, November 25th, until Sunday, November 26th, the event will feature locally handmade, gourmet and food items from vendors across Windsor-Essex County.

Despite several farmers markets in the summer, demand was still high for a winter event.

“We saw the need for local farmers market vendors to showcase their items in the winter versus the summer,” said Cindy’s marketing manager Amy Finn-Sawyer. “We have the prime location with great customers and a large heated greenhouse. We were flooded with applications over in the span of a week with over 230 vendors requesting to be in the market. We went through and selected, trying not to duplicate items and looking for the best quality.”

Cindy’s believes the Farmers Market will make it easy to find the perfect Christmas gift. Even so, the store itself has made several additions to serve its customers and make sure there’s something for everyone. Top selling items so far include Himalayan Salt Lamps, Cashmere Scarves, Light-Up Cushions along with their Artichokes in Merlot Spread.

That’s not including some of their exclusive items either.

“This year we added Cindy’s Olive Oil Company,” said Sawyer. You can purchase premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar that is hand poured here at Cindy’s! You can also see thousands of unique Christmas gifts and fashions. You really can spend hours here enjoying our coffee shop, boutique and the garden centre which is filled with fresh Christmas trees, garland and the best boughs around.”

Leading up to the holidays, Cindy’s has more events planned. A gourmet tasting will take place on the weekend of December 2 and 3. Twelve “blowout” deals will also be available all day long at their 12 Deals Of Christmas on Friday, December 8.

As far as why people should attend the Farmers Market this weekend though?

“Where else can you find everything for Christmas,” said Sawyer. “This event is looking like it is going to be the best of the best.”

Although it’s hard to narrow down, the marketing manager is also excited for certain vendors.

“That is tough,” she said about naming her favourites. “They are all amazing. We have And She Laughs Crochet which makes these amazing crochet cactuses, farm Fresh Canning sells smoked fish that’s yummy, and there’s Terra Green Gardens — I use Jodi [McLean’s] body products daily and LOVE THEM. Then Little Foot Foods, well how can you not love them. I wish I could name them all.”

All vendor fees for this event are being donated to the Kingsville Food Bank. For more information on the Farmers Market itself, those interested can visit their facebook event page