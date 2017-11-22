Christmas comes to Tecumseh this Friday.

The Santa Parade begins at 6:15pm and travels southbound along Lacasse Boulevard to Tecumseh Road, continues westbound on Tecumseh Road to Lesperance Road, and makes a final turn northbound travelling on Lesperance Road to Tecumseh Town Hall.

A number of complimentary activities are scheduled throughout the evening including horse & carriage rides, Christmas caroling, outdoor marshmallow roast, free public skating, beebo music, balloon twisting and face painting and an outdoor christmas movie with popcorn.

Throughout the evening, volunteers from the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach will be serving complimentary BBQ hotdogs and warm refreshments.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, donations of non-perishable food items or new/gently used clothing are being collected along the parade route and at the Tecumseh Arena to help support the Tecumseh Goodfellows.

“The holiday season is about spending time with family and friends and the Christmas in Tecumseh celebration represents the strong sense of community we have here in the Town of Tecumseh,” said Mayor Gary McNamara.