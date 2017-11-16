Christmas comes to Kingsville Saturday.

The Annual Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 6pm. The parade starts at Spruce, to Division, and then south on Division to Lakeside Park.

Following the parade, the opening ceremonies for the 25 annual Kingsville Fantasy of Lights kick off at 7:30pm.

The official lighting will be followed by a fireworks display.

There will be hot chocolate inside the gingerbread gazebo after the fireworks. Scouts bake sale and BBQ will be happening in the Park.

More Christmas fun can be found on the Christmas Events Guide.