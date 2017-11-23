Charges have been laid after an east Windsor crash turned fatal.

It happened on Sunday November 19th, 2017 just before midnight in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way.

Police say it involved a Buick Rainer and a Honda Civic. Several people were taken to hospital.

Police say that since them, the passenger in the Buick Rainer succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

As a result, charges against the alleged driver of the vehicle were upgraded.

Jeffrey Wilson, a 46-year-old male from Tecumseh, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death and exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm.