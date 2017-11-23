OvercastNow
Thursday November 23rd, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

Christmas comes to Belle River Saturday night!

Taking place at Optimist Park The night starts off at 5pm with a Holiday Performance by the Encore Performing Arts Company.

Santa arrives at 6pm and the Sun Parlour Choir will be performing at 6:30pm

Belle River Girl Guides will be Selling Cookies for $5 and doing a simple craft with the children while they wait to see Santa.

There will also be s’more making, hotdogs, cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and apple cider available for a donation of goods for the local community food banks.

For more Christmas activities this weekend in Windsor and Essex County, check the Christmas Guide.

