Christmas comes to Belle River Saturday night!

Taking place at Optimist Park The night starts off at 5pm with a Holiday Performance by the Encore Performing Arts Company.

Santa arrives at 6pm and the Sun Parlour Choir will be performing at 6:30pm

Belle River Girl Guides will be Selling Cookies for $5 and doing a simple craft with the children while they wait to see Santa.

There will also be s’more making, hotdogs, cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and apple cider available for a donation of goods for the local community food banks.

