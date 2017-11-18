Toronto Blue Jays Legend and current Manager of the Canadian National Baseball Team, Ernie Whitt, will serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Winter Fest Holiday Parade taking place next Saturday, November 25th from 3pm to 5pm.

“We are delighted that Ernie will herald in the holidays,” said DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz. “He is a baseball legend and his presence in our city will inspire baseball fans of all ages.”

Baseball fans, parade spectators and the general public are invited to meet and greet Whitt on Saturday, November 25th between 1:30pm and 2:30pm at The Coffee Exchange. Whitt will meet and speak with fans, autograph photos and baseball paraphernalia. The event is free and all are welcome.