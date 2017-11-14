A Windsor man is charged a a second is wan ted by police after a weekend assault.

Police say that around 9:15pm on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue for a report of an assault.

Officers met with a 34-year-old female who had been visiting at the involved residence. The female had called 911 to report that the occupant of the residence, a 46-year-old male, had just been assaulted.

Officers located the 46-year-old victim, who was suffering from severe injuries to his head, arm and leg.

The victim was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that earlier in the evening an adult male who was known to the victim attended his residence. The pair got into a verbal argument over a transaction dispute.

The male left the victim’s residence in a cab, only to return shortly after, in the company of a second male who was also known to the victim.

Both men entered the victim’s residence brandishing weapons, and the victim was then struck with a weapon numerous times.

One of the males then removed property from the victim’s pocket and both suspects fled the residence.

On Monday, November 13th at approximately 3:30am officers arrested one of the suspects on Tournier Street at Baby Street without incident.

Zephaniah Moses, a 23-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery

The second suspect, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, has been identified by investigators and is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.