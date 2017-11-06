Windsor Police have made two arrests after a weekend murder.

Police say that their ongoing investigation has found that around 1:30am on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 a number of adult males arrived in a white Pontiac Torrent to attend a house party at a residence in the 1100 block of Heathfield Court.

It is believed that the 23-year-old victim in this matter exited a residence where the party was being held and an altercation took place, resulting in numerous shots being fired.

They say that a chaotic scene then ensued during which time a number of males fled the scene in the same white Pontiac Torrent.

On Sunday November 5th, 2017 at approximately 11:30pm investigators seized a white Pontiac Torrent from the 7300 block of Tranby Avenue that is believed to be involved in the incident. Investigators are seeking judicial authorization to search the vehicle as well as a residence in the vicinity where the vehicle was located.

On Monday November 6th, 2017 at approximately 8am two males were arrested without incident in relation to this investigation in the area of the 300 block of Josephine Street. A residence in this block was secured by police and investigators are seeking judicial authorization to search the residence.

The investigation remains active.