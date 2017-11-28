Amherstburg Police have launched a new vulnerable person registry.

This voluntary registry will provide police with emergency contact information, detailed physical descriptions, known routines and special needs of this individual.

This information will assist officers in communicating with, attending a residence of, or dealing with an emergency involving this individual. It is meant to reduce the time it takes to get important information out to officers in cases of emergency.

The registry is completely voluntary. Guardians and caretakers can register their loved-ones by filling out a form and submitting it to the police service. The information is then stored and accessible to the officers. Information must be updated on an annual basis in order to best serve the individuals.

Forms can be picked up at the police station.