Police in Amherstburg are investigating two break and enters on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 into businesses in the downtown core.

Police say at approximately 10:30pm, a male was captured on several surveillance systems on Richmond Street near Dalhousie Street walking east on Dalhousie Street and lingering in the area.

At 10:45pm, the male entered the Musicland store at 59 Richmond Street by kicking in the front door. The male left the business five minutes later, with a total of approximately $500 in cash.

The same male then proceeds back towards Dalhousie Street.

At 11:55pm, a male, possibly the same individual or someone acting with the same individual, forced his way through the front door at the Artisan Grill, located around the corner from Musicland at 269 Dalhousie Street.

He entered the restaurant but did not take anything once inside.

The male is then seen getting into an older model GMC pick-up, with trailer mirrors, a metal rack behind the cab and a toolbox in the bed. A second individual was waiting inside the pick-up.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photos as well as the GMC truck.

If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.