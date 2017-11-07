River Lights Winter Festival will present its 5th annual Holiday House Tour on Saturday, November 25th and Sunday, November 26th.

Professional decorators will showcase their talent in nine unique locations: from extravagant waterfront properties, to designated heritage sites, and grand country homes. See these locations dressed to the nines in holiday décor.

Tickets are $25 and include a tea service, a holiday craft sale and new this year, a spectacular Christmas Tree Dress Exhibit. This Christmas Tree Dress Exhibit will showcase 8 individually designed creations. Each made from spruce, pine, or fir and holiday décor.

“It’s fashion with a twist and cannot be missed”, exclaimed Sarah Van Grinsven, coordinator of the River lights Winter Festival.

Tickets are being sold at the Gordon House, Amherstburg Sobeys, Country Bliss, Dusty Loft Antique and Collectibles, and Windsor Crossings Premium Outlets as well as online at riverlights.ca.