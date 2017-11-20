Police have arrested an alleged drunk driver after a crash closed a busy road near the WFCU Centre.

On Sunday November 19th just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the crash in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way.

Officers found a Buick Rainer and a Honda Civic with extensive damage. The occupants were being treated by paramedics and Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Police spoke to the alleged driver of the Buick and determined that he was impaired due to previous consumption of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of that vehicle was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda Civic were also transported to hospital; one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The area of the accident was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit attended to investigate.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call.

A 46 year old male from Windsor is facing charges of:

Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm x2

Exceed 80 milligrams of Alcohol causing bodily harm x2.