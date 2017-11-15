OPP handed out more than 60 tickets on Highway 3 on November 13th and 14th, 2017.

Police say in total 59 were for speeding, one for compulsory automobile insurance act, and two for stunt driving.

Both stunt driving violations included speeds in excess of 50 kilometers per hour in excess of the posted limit.

“Enforcement efforts undertaken during the past two days underscore the importance for all motorists to comply with our posted speed signs. These signs are not a suggestion as to what speed to travel, but the law. For those who continue to excessively travel at speeds that warrant Stunt Driving charges, the consequences are very serious but more important the likelihood of you safely reaching your destination becomes limited,” said Detachment Commander Glenn Miller.

“Our enforcement initiatives are directed at changing driver behaviour and ultimately reducing both property damage and personal injury collisions. Don’t take a chance on not getting caught for you also have the eyes of the community on you regarding your driving habits.”