A Tecumseh man is facing charges after a traffic stop.

Police say that around 3:30pm on November 11th, 2017,officers were conducting radar on Highway 401 near Orford Road when they clocked a westbound vehicle traveling in excess of 140 km/hr.

The vehicle was pulled over and while officers were speaking with the driver, they determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

A 48-year-old Tecumseh man is charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.