Mostly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
ClearTue
8 °C
46 °F		RainWed
6 °C
43 °F		OvercastThu
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday November 14th, 2017

Posted at 7:59am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Tecumseh man is facing charges after a traffic stop.

Police say that around 3:30pm on November 11th, 2017,officers were conducting radar on Highway 401 near Orford Road when they clocked a westbound vehicle traveling in excess of 140 km/hr.

The vehicle was pulled over and while officers were speaking with the driver, they determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

A 48-year-old Tecumseh man is charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.