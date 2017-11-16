A Lakeshore teen has been charged with stunt driving.

OPP say that around 10pm on November 20th, 2017 an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in Lakeshore.

The officer observed an eastbound vehicle travelling visually in excess of the speed limit and stopped the driver in the area of Lakeshore Road 229 after recording speeds of more than 80 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.

The 16-year-old youth has been charged with stunt driving.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.