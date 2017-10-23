A wrestling match early Saturday morning has left one person in critical condition.

Police say around 6am that morning two males in the 30’s, who are known to each other, decided to engage in a consensual wrestling match in the rear yard of a home in the 200 block of Elm Street.

During the encounter one of the males placed the other in a choke hold which caused the victim to lose consciousness. They realized that the victim was vital signs absent, began CPR and called for the ambulance.

When arrived they found EMS performing life saving measures on the victim.

A male was placed under arrest and the victim was transported to hospital. There was also a witness who observed the altercation.

A 35-year-old male from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.