City of Windsor Poet Laureate Marty Gervais is hosting five poets from across Canada this Tuesday.

The guest poets Laurence Hutchman (North York, ON), Kim Fahner (Sudbury, ON), John B. Lee (Brantford and Norfolk County, ON), Deirdre Kessler (Charlottetown, PEI), and Tom Cull (London, ON) will take part in a number of events including literary readings in area schools and at the University of Windsor.

The highlight will be an intimate evening of poetry reading and discussion at Willistead Manor from 7pm to 9pm

The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. The event is first-come, first-seated. Doors will open at 6:30pm. In addition to public readings and discussion, there will be book signings and sales courtesy of Biblioasis.

The event also features a special reading by A Group of Seven Poets – Gervais’ Celebrating2017 Signature Project commemorating Windsor’s 125th Birthday. Over the course of the year, seven local published poets – Gervais, Carlinda D’Alimonte, Mary Ann Mulhern, Daniel Lockhart, Peter Hrastovec, Vanessa Shields and Dorothy Mahoney – wrote poems focusing on Windsor’s heritage, people and places. They will read from the resulting anthology, Because We Have All Lived Here, which will also be available for purchase.