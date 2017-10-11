Windsor will host the 2018 Canadian Synchronized Swimming Championships taking place on April 24th to 28th 2018.

The event will being more than 225 athletes and 100 coaches and officials to the city. T

Hosted by Waterloo Synchro in collaboration with Synchro Canada and Synchro Swim Ontario, the Canadian Championships is the last competition on the national calendar for athletes in the junior (15-18) and senior age groups who will be vying for titles in over 18 events.

“Windsor continues to be the destination of choice for many sporting events and we are excited to welcome the 2018 Canadian Synchronized Swimming Championship,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Not only will participants compete in our state-of-the-art Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre but they will get the opportunity to discover all that Windsor has to offer – our first class dining, accommodations, shopping, entertainment and our warm Windsor hospitality.”