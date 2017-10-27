MichaelGray and Crystal Kavanaugh of Windsor won $50,000 with Instant 24 Days To Celebrate.

“The Instant 24 Days To Celebrate ticket caught my eye immediately,” shared Crystal, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto with Mike to claim their windfall. “I actually bought two. I won $40 with the first one and then a whole lot more with the second one!”

Immediately after her win, Crystal called Mike. “I told him to leave work and meet me at the store right away because we had just won $50,000!” smiled Crystal.

“I couldn’t get out of work fast enough,” laughed Mike. “I was so excited!”

Crystal and Mike are in the process of blending their families and creating a home together. “We have seven children between us and our house needs some work. It was Mike’s house originally and it has to be said, it needs a woman’s touch,” laughed Crystal. “This prize money will allow us to spruce things up, renovate the basement and put up new fencing.”

“Winning the lottery is such a relief. It’s great to have a nest egg and make plans for the future,” concluded Mike.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Lauzon Road in Windsor.