Boris Lukic of Windsor is celebrating and planning a wedding after winning $68,248.50 with POOLS, Football Pool Card.

“My co-worker actually introduced me to POOLS and showed me how to play,” shared Boris, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I watch a lot of football so I picked my favourite teams. When the last team I picked won, my co-worker texted to congratulate me. She was so excited for me that I won on my first card!”

The 28-year-old engaged logistics broker plans to pay off his car and share his winnings with his fiancée and his family. “I definitely see wedding planning in my future,” laughed Boris.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.