Windsor Regional Hospital has been presented with the Provincial Conversion Rate Award for exceeding the target of a 58% conversion rate set by Trillium Gift of Life Network.

Conversion rate is the number of patients who went on to become donors out of all potential donors.

In 2016/17, 63% of potential donors referred by Windsor Regional Hospital went on to give the Gift of Life.

Since the end of the fiscal year, WRH has performed even better in this regard, with a 100% conversion rate in the first quarter of this year (April to June period).

Dr. Natalie Malus, Medical Director for the ICU and Hospital Donation Physician, Trillium Gift of Life Network, attributes a “strong culture” of support for organ and tissue donation that led to these “amazing results.”

“The dedication and engagement of all Critical Care, Emergency and Operating Room teams, Trillium Gift of Life coordinators, coupled with the generosity of the donor families, allows us to save the lives of people who are waiting for a second chance,” Dr. Malus said. “This award really speaks to the compassionate people of Windsor-Essex who even in the face of a painful tragedy can still help someone in need.”

“Ontario has made remarkable advances in organ and tissue donation, resulting in more lives saved than ever before – and this would not have been possible without the work of our hospital partners,” said Ronnie Gavsie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trillium Gift of Life Network. “Together, our goal is to ensure that all families are provided with the information they need and the opportunity to make a lifesaving choice.”