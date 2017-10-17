TimothyPerry of Windsor is celebrating after winning $68,248.50 with POOLS, Football Pool Card.

“I’ve won a couple thousand dollars over the years with sports betting but nothing like this!” shared Tim, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I have a very unconventional way of picking teams – it’s not scientific and it’s not based on the teams’ stats – I pick numbers randomly out of a cup. And this time, I won big!”

The sports fan already has his eye on a recliner with a cup holder so that he can watch his games in comfort. “We have a family vacation in Hawaii planned – but now we can really do it up right!” he smiled.

“Also, my wife keeps talking about a Louis Vuitton purse. I’m not sure what that is but it’s what she wants, so it’s what she’ll get,” laughed Tim.

The winning ticket was purchased at P-Jay’s Video and Variety on Walker Road in Windsor.