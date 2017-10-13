Partly CloudyNow
Friday October 13th, 2017

Posted at 1:43pm

Crime
A Windsor man is facing child pornography charges.

Police say that in August the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that a suspect in the city of Windsor had allegedly uploaded child pornography using a social media application.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to review records related to the involved internet subscriber’s address.

Through the investigation officers from the ICE Unit were able to identify the alleged suspect. They were also granted a warrant to search the involved residence.

On October 12th, 2017 at approximately 9am they located the suspect at a business in the 5800 block of Malden Road in Lasalle and placed him under arrest without incident.

At approximately 10:30am, officers from the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue and a quantity of electronic devices were seized.

Mark Caon, a 42-year-old male from Windsor is charged with access child pornography, two counts of counts of possess child pornography and
distribute child pornography.

